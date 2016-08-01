Australia shares end at near 1-yr high as interest rate decision looms

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied to a near one-year high on Monday, as growing speculation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia this week drove more investors out of bonds and into equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 25 points, or 0.45 percent, at 5,587.4.

The central bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, and a majority of economists expect an interest rate cut of 25 basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent.

Bonds yields are already at record lows in Australia and stand to drop further if rates are cut.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged, up 0.1 percent at 7,356.6, as investors tread water ahead of the corporate earnings season. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)