a year ago
Australia, NZ shares fall amid rate cut, oil price drop
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump's natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
August 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares fall amid rate cut, oil price drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares took a hit on Tuesday amid falling oil prices and a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia that dragged down banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.84 percent, or 46.89 points, to 5,540.50 at the close of trade after Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to an all-time low of 1.5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped by 0.37 percent, or 27.43 points, to finish the session at 7,329.20. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

