Australia, NZ shares fall amid rate cut, oil price drop

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares took a hit on Tuesday amid falling oil prices and a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia that dragged down banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.84 percent, or 46.89 points, to 5,540.50 at the close of trade after Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to an all-time low of 1.5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped by 0.37 percent, or 27.43 points, to finish the session at 7,329.20. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)