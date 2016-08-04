FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares edge higher on rate cut, Wall St boost; NZ higher
August 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Australia shares edge higher on rate cut, Wall St boost; NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares made a modest advance on Thursday as optimism from a recent rate cut and a higher close on Wall St helped investors shrug off soft economic data, while New Zealand stocks also rose.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 10.1 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,475.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark has risen for seven of the last 10 sessions, and is up 5 percent since the start of the new financial year on July 1.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 20.1 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish the session at 7,298.08. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
