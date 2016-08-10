FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares fall as investors pore over earnings reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday as investors continued to analyse earnings reports, with an uninspiring lead from Wall Street doing little to boost investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 8.8 points to 5,543.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.18 percent or 13.55 points to finish the session at 7,349.61. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
