a year ago
Australia shares at near 1-week low as banks slip; NZ shares steady
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia shares at near 1-week low as banks slip; NZ shares steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday as negative market sentiment towards the country's financial sector dragged the index to a six-day low.

The losses were further fuelled after Australia's No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it expects to see higher defaults in the third quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down at 5,508, after it hit 5483.7 points, the weakest since August 5.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed, ending up 0.06 percent at 7,353.83 after closing down 0.18 percent on Wednesday. (Melanie burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
