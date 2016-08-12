Australia shares make modest gains on oil, NZ firmer

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were firmer on Friday as a bounce in oil prices aided the energy and commodity sector, though disappointing economic data from China took the shine off a record finish on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.42 percent, or 22.88 points, to 5530.90 at the close of trade.

That left the market up 0.6 percent for the week, the first full one after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates to a record low of 1.5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.13 percent or 9.27 points, to finish the session at 7363.10. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)