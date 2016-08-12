FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares make modest gains on oil, NZ firmer
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Australia shares make modest gains on oil, NZ firmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were firmer on Friday as a bounce in oil prices aided the energy and commodity sector, though disappointing economic data from China took the shine off a record finish on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.42 percent, or 22.88 points, to 5530.90 at the close of trade.

That left the market up 0.6 percent for the week, the first full one after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates to a record low of 1.5 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.13 percent or 9.27 points, to finish the session at 7363.10. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
