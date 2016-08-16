FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close weaker as financials offset resources gains
August 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Australia shares close weaker as financials offset resources gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gains in Australian energy and natural resources shares were offset by weakness in financials and discretionary stocks on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.14 percent, or 7.96 points, to 5,532.0 at the close of trade, but remained near the peak of 5,611.2 it touched earlier this month.

It has gained 4.5 percent so far this year, largely due to falling interest rates and migration from low-return bank deposits.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index took a hit in the second half of the day, shedding 1.05 percent, or 77.68 points, to finish the session at 7310.67.

Losses from Spark New Zealand Ltd. and Fletcher Building Ltd pulled the index down. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
