a year ago
Stronger miners help lift Australia bourse at close
August 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Stronger miners help lift Australia bourse at close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday with the help of a firmer mining sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.05 percent, or 3 points, to finish at 5,535.

Mining giant BHP Billiton <BHP.AX added 3.2 percent, while Rio Tinto rose 2.2 percent.

Both stocks have underperformed the market in the past 12 months, but have managed to outperform the bourse for the year to date.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6 percent, or 44.35 points higher, to finish the session at 7,355. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
