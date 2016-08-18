FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Australia shares hit 10-day low, NZ stocks end near record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares shed 0.49 percent on Thursday after a string of mixed earnings reports from the likes of fund manager AMP, and the Australian dollar rose, dampening the country's export potential.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell by 27.25 points to 5,507.80 at the close of trade, having earlier plumbed 5,498.70, its weakest since August 8. The benchmark had ended with a slim gain of 0.05 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed by 0.41 percent or 30.1 points to finish the session at 7,385.12, close to its most recent record high of 7391.65 from Monday. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
