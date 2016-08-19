Miners lift Australian bourse at the close, NZ ticks higher

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.3 percent on Friday, led higher by mining stocks, while telcos helped take the New Zealand bourse higher.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.88 points to 5,526.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark was 0.1 percent lower for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.27 percent or 20.13 points to finish the session at 7,405.25, up 0.6 percent for the week. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk)