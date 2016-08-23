FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares gain on strong earnings, NZ hits another record
August 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Australia shares gain on strong earnings, NZ hits another record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.7 percent on Tuesday, aided by across-the-board gains as sentiment was buoyed by better-than-feared results from several large companies so far.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 38.74 points to 5553.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.21 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07 percent, or 5.17 points, to finish the session at an all-time high of 7467.33. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

