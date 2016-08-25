FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares slip as resources drop, NZ edges higher
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Australia shares slip as resources drop, NZ edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, hurt by falls in mining and energy stocks.

Retailers Metcash and Woolworths, Australia's biggest grocer, were among the top gainers after Woolworths explained details of its exit from a disastrous foray into the home improvement business, with Metcash to purchase some hardware stores.

Mining and energy stocks fell, as oil tumbled and other commodities declined.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gave up 0.36 percent, or 19.77 points, to close at 5,541.90. The benchmark rose 0.14 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.23 percent or 16.98 points to finish the session at 7,427.28. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.