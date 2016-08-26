FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares end week flat, NZ stays near record high
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end week flat, NZ stays near record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent on Friday, their second straight session of losses, led by a heavy sell off in financials including real estate investment trusts even as investors digested earnings of big companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 26.39 to 5,515.5 points at the close of trade. The benchmark dipped 0.4 percent on Thursday. It is down 0.2 percent for the week.

REIT BWP was among the biggest losers on the benchmark after Australia's top hardware retailer Bunnings said it would vacate seven of its warehouse properties owned by the trust.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 35.98 points to end at 7,391.3, near a record high of 7,481.68 hit earlier this week. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.