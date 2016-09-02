FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares close lower ahead of U.S. jobs data; NZ flat
September 2, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Australia shares close lower ahead of U.S. jobs data; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower for a third consecutive session on Friday as the prospect of strong U.S. jobs data, which could help seal the deal for a Federal Reserve rate rise in the near term, kept investors on tenterhooks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 42.76 points, or 0.8 percent, lower at 5372.8. The benchmark, which closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, lost about 2.6 percent, or 142.67 points, on the week.

Aged care facilities operator Estia Health Ltd and health food maker Select Harvest were the day's biggest losers, shedding 6 percent and 9 percent respectively.

While the healthcare and telecom services sectors dragged the index down this session, basic materials and telecoms were the week's biggest losers.

Financials shed 1.9 percent on the week, with Westpac Banking Corp losing 3.1 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 3.2 percent.

Miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd lost 2.9 percent and 4.9 percent respectively, on the week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished flat at 7426.11 points, with gains in staples, basic materials and technology offset by energy and financials.

Westpac Banking Corp lost 2 percent, while fuel retailer Z Energy Ltd shed 1.2 percent

The benchmark gained half a percent this week. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)

