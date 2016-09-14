FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares snap 4 days of losses as banks firm; NZ down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Australia shares snap 4 days of losses as banks firm; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from four-straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, boosted by financial stocks, as expectations rose of the country's 30-year bond debut drawing strong demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched higher, finishing up 19.92 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,227.7.

The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

Telecoms giant Telstra Ltd reversed losses to close 2.6 percent higher in what is its biggest daily percentage gain since early May.

The world's largest standalone winemaker Treasury Wine Estates extended gains to rise 1.8 percent, while retail giant Wesfarmers climbed more than 1 percent.

Mining giants BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended weaker for a fifth straight session, falling 0.5 percent or 38.51 points to 7,210.72.

Utilities and industrials were the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

Power generation company Meridian Energy was the biggest loser on the index, falling more than 3 percent, hurt by weak retail sales volumes in August which fell 4.5 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.