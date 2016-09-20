FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares edge up as investors hold cbank vigil
September 20, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares edge up as investors hold cbank vigil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, led by materials and financials, as investors awaited outcomes from policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve that conclude on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia has hinted at a stable outlook for interest rates, having already cut twice this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.2 percent, or 8.8 points, firmer at 5,303.60.

Mining giants BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Retailer Woolworths Ltd extended gains to a third-straight session to climb 1.1 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent, or 30.33 points, to 7,308.45.

Honey supplier Comvita Ltd was the biggest gainer on the benchmark, jumping 3.1 percent to touch a more than one-month high. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

