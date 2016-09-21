FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares perk up as BOJ overhauls policy; NZ down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Australia shares perk up as BOJ overhauls policy; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, spurred by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.03 points, at 5,339.6, with financials leading the way.

Australia and New Zealand Banking, one of the "big four" Australian banks, extended gains into a sixth-straight session to climb 1.7 percent in what is its longest streak of gains since July.

Retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd ended 1.8 pct higher to hit a near-one month high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped three sessions of gains to slide 0.4 percent or 27.28 points to 7,281.17.

Orion Health Group was the biggest percentage loser on the index, plummeting 5.3 percent to close at a five-month low. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.