FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares tread water before U.S. presidential debate; NZ eases
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
September 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Australia shares tread water before U.S. presidential debate; NZ eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares held steady on Monday, with gains in materials and financials offset by losses in consumer and health care stocks, as investors shifted their attention from central banks to American politics.

Investors are awaiting Monday night's U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which that could influence stock trading. The first of three debates ahead of the November election looks set to draw a record high U.S. television audience.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,431.4 points at the close of trade.

Consumer stocks were among the biggest drag on the benchmark with retail giant Woolworths Ltd ending 2.1 percent weaker.

Sai Global soared as much as 33.2 percent, its biggest intra-day percentage gain. The risk-compliance firm is backing a $761 million takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a domestic buyout firm scrapped a higher offer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent, or 31.87 points to finish the session at 7,264.87.

Meridian Energy fell 2.1 percent while EBOS Group was the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark, dropping 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.