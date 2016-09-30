FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares end lower; New Zealand regains footing
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end lower; New Zealand regains footing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australia shares ended lower on Friday, with financials accounting for more than half the losses, as concerns over Deutsche Bank's health frayed investors' nerves.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 35.35 points or 0.7 percent to close at 5,435.9.

The index rose 4 percent on the quarter, its best quarter this year. Shares gained marginally on a monthly basis.

Southern Cross Media was the worst performer on the index, down 13.2 percent, after Nine Entertainment Co exited the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index trimmed morning losses to finish the session 0.24 percent or 17.6 points up at 7,361.09.

The index recorded its fourth consecutive quarterly percentage gain, up 6.7 percent.

Telecom counters led gains, with Spark New Zealand up 2 percent. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
