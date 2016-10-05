FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia ends lower on ECB worries; NZ limps
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Australia ends lower on ECB worries; NZ limps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with mining stocks hurt by declines in commodity prices.

Investor confidence also was bruised by a report that the European Central Bank was withdrawing its bond buying program, though an ECB media officer denied there was any such plan under discussion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index skidded 31.1 points or 0.57 percent to 5,452.9 at the close of trade.

Global markets were also subdued on concerns of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December, with investors taking to the sidelines, awaiting further cues.

The materials sector underperformed other sectors in the region, with Newcrest Mining slipping to four month lows, tracking a three percent slump in gold prices.

The gold index fell as much as 7.5 percent to a three-month low.

Syrah Resources was the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark, shedding 26 percent on what was its worst trading day in more than 5 years.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 1.1 percent or 81.3 points to finish the session at 7,271.16, battered by losses in industrial and utility shares.

Poultry farmer Tegel Group Holdings fell 6.3 percent to post its worst intraday performance ever, while infrastructure company Infratil Ltd plunged to a three-month low.

Infratil on Wednesday announced that it would invest around $100 million in U.S. renewable energy firm Longroad Energy Holdings. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.