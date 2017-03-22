FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia shares sink as Trump uncertainty hampers risk sentiment; NZ limps
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 22, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 5 months ago

Australia shares sink as Trump uncertainty hampers risk sentiment; NZ limps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares saw their worst day this year on Wednesday, led by financials, mirroring the sharp overnight fall on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than a percent after investors saw the Trump administration's struggles to push through the healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 90.1 points or 1.56 percent to 5,684.5 at the close of trade, down for a third day, and recording its lowest since March 1.

The financial index shed 2.08 percent, its worst single-day percentage fall since November 2016, tracking similar losses in its U.S. financial counterpart.

ANZ Banking, Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell more than 2 percent each.

Mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group fell 2.6 percent, 2.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively after copper, steel and iron prices dropped on Tuesday. [MET\L]

Gold stocks, however, jumped after prices held steady near a three-week high as risk-averse investors sought safer investments.

The gold index rose as much as 3.34 percent and hit its highest in three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.35 percent or 24.71 points to finish the session at 7,060.83.

Losses were led by industrials, with Auckland International Airport slipping 2.2 percent.

Westpac's NZ shares were the biggest losers on the index, down 2.72 percent. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.