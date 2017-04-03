FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia shares inch up; New Zealand rises too
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 3, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 5 months ago

Australia shares inch up; New Zealand rises too

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Monday, as losses in raw material stocks were offset by gains for financials and real estate firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 percent, or 7.8 points to 5,872.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark shed 0.5 percent on Friday.

"Financials have had a good run, driving the market," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets. "Banks are focusing on their loan books and investor lending, and are looking at leverage in the property market."

Australian home prices hit record highs as building approvals jumped the most in seven months.

The Big Four banks all closed marginally higher, while real estate developer Scentre Group climbed 1.6 percent higher.

Materials fell as damaged rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia disrupted exports of coal.

Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto closed 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent lower, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.4 percent or 28.24 points to finish the session at 7,225.02.

At the opening, a technical glitch caused problems for some traders. Exchange spokeswoman Hannah Lynch said "connectivity issues" had affected some clients.

The glitch was resolved and it did not affect all traders.

Healthcare and telecom stocks closed higher, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ending at a near six-month high, while Spark New Zealand added 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.