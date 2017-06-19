(Updates to close)
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which
much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for
attractive dividend yields.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.5 percent or 31.17
points to 5,805.20.
The desire for high dividend yields - which are a feature of
Australian banking stocks - was a driving factor in financial
sector buying on Monday, said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
The financials index, which have risen four out of
the past five sessions, climbed 1.1 percent. The "Big Four"
banks finished between 0.9 and 1.5 percent higher.
The positive market sentiment was also supported by
Australian data showing May new vehicle sales rose by the most
in 11 months to hit the highest on record.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5
percent or 39.28 points higher to finish at 7,592.03, a record
closing high.
Gains in consumer staples helped push the index up for a
fifth straight day.
a2 Milk Company Ltd rose 5.7 percent to a record
closing high. The firm raised its full-year group revenue
forecast on Friday.
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)