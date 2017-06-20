(Updates to close)
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on
Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate
stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.8 percent, or 47.87
points to finish the session at 5,757.30.
Australia's real estate investment trusts (REITs) face a
combination of severe cyclical consumer slowdown and structural
pressure from e-commerce, which is affecting retail margins and
reducing demand for physical space, Morgan Stanley in a note.
Financial stocks also weighed on the index with the "big
four" banks ending between 0.7 and 1.9 percent lower.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded the long-term
credit ratings for those lenders to Aa3 from Aa2, saying it sees
elevated risks in the housing sector.
Bucking the trend, consumer discretionary stocks ended
higher with gaming company Tatts Group Ltd closing 3.6
percent higher.
An Australian regulator cleared Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's
proposed takeover of Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion
($4.67 billion)
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1
percent lower, snapping five sessions of gains, after hitting an
intra-day record high earlier in the day.
Telecommunications and healthcare stocks led the losses in
the index. Telecommunications and digital services provider
Spark New Zealand Ltd fell 1.3 percent while Ryman
Healthcare Ltd declined 1.4 percent.
Air New Zealand Ltd was among the top gainers on
the benchmark, ending up 1.9 percent to its highest close in
nearly 16 years.
The airline said its passenger numbers had grown in May and
that a decline in a key revenue measure had
moderated.
