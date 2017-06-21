(Updates to close)
June 21 Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as
miners came under pressure from falling iron ore prices while
negative sentiment in the market spurred selling in banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.6 percent, or 91.55
points, lower to end the session at 5,665.70.
The drop in Chinese steel futures on Tuesday after a
four-day rise weighed on iron ore which dragged metals and
mining stocks to their lowest in more than a month and a
half.
Miners BHP Billiton Ltd was down 3.8 percent, its
lowest close in nearly nine months while Rio Tinto was
down 2.9 percent.
Financial stocks posted a second session of losses
with the country's "Big Four" lenders losing between 1.7 and 2.7
percent.
Energy stocks tumbled 2.6 percent following a
decline in oil prices. Additionally, the stocks were also hurt
by the Australian government's decision to delay proposed curb
on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from eastern
Australia.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd dropped 2.1 percent while
Santos the operator of the Gladstone LNG plant in
Queensland, the only LNG producer that has been taking gas out
of the domestic market to meet its export contracts, hit a more
than year low.
"The energy stocks are not being helped by the decision of
the Australian government to put a limit on gas exports next
year, which increases political risk in the sector," said Ric
Spooner, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.8
percent, or 59.42 points, lower to finish the session at
7,527.11
Consumer cyclicals lost the most with Fletcher Building Ltd
falling 2.8 percent.
The next big event is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's rate
decision on Thursday, in which the central bank is expected to
keep rates steady.
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)