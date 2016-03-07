FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rally to a 2-month high, NZ touches record
March 7, 2016 / 6:42 AM / a year ago

Australia shares rally to a 2-month high, NZ touches record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged to a two-month high on Monday, notching up gains for a sixth straight session, led by a strong rally in banks and resource counters.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 52.79 points, or 1.04 percent, to 5,142.81 at the close of trade. After a sombre start to 2016, the benchmark last week rallied 4.3 percent, the largest weekly gain since October.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended nearly unchanged at 6,418.13 points after hitting a record 6,426.57 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

