Australia shares see winning streak end, NZ hits another record
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 8, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

Australia shares see winning streak end, NZ hits another record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a week-long winning streak and fell on Tuesday as investors took profits on banks and miners, while New Zealand shares rose to a new record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.8 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,108.0 at the close of trade, its first decline in seven sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 27.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish the session at 6,446.7, its fourth day in a row of hitting a record. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

