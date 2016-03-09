FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares resume rally, NZ hits record on bargain hunting
March 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Australia shares resume rally, NZ hits record on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed up nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, more than making up the previous day’s losses to reach a 2-month high, while New Zealand stocks hit a fresh record, as investors shrugged off weaker oil prices and sought bargains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 49.2 points to end the day at 5,157.2, its highest since Jan. 5. A day earlier, the benchmark index had closed down 35 points to snap a six-day winning streak.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 10.5 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish the session at 6,457.3, its fifth day in a row of hitting a record. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

