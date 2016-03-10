FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end lower, NZ shares hit record after rate cut
March 10, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end lower, NZ shares hit record after rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.14 percent on Thursday as oil prices retreated and pressured energy stocks, but New Zealand stocks struck a record high after its central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished down 7 points at 5,150.1. The benchmark gained nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, but stopped short of tough resistance around the week’s peak of 5,182.5, its highest since early January.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record of 6,513.62 points, before easing to end the day up 51 points, or 0.79 percent, at 6508.28 points.

New Zealand’s central bank cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 2.25 percent on Thursday and indicated that further cuts might be necessary in the months ahead.

The drop in rates made stocks paying dividends look more attractive. (reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
