a year ago
Australian shares hit 3-week low, New Zealand shares ease
June 2, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Australian shares hit 3-week low, New Zealand shares ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to more than three week lows on Thursday, as market sentiment soured after weak Chinese economic data and on expectations that Australia may delay widely expected interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.8 percent, or 44.3 points, to 5,278.9 at the close of trade. At one point, the index hit 5,270.90 - its weakest since May 9. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased by 0.3 percent or 19.3 points to finish the session at 7,003.12. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

