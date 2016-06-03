FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post first weekly drop in 8 weeks
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016

Australia shares post first weekly drop in 8 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.8 percent higher on Friday, with broad-based gains across all sectors following an upbeat U.S. jobs report and gains in key commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 40.01 points at 5,318.9 at the close of trade, after three straight sessions of losses. The benchmark dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The index lost 1.6 percent this week, after seven straight weekly gains.

After its worst start to a year in decades, the benchmark is now up 0.4 percent for 2016 so far.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.30 percent or 21.26 points to finish the session at 7,024.38. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
