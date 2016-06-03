Australia shares post first weekly drop in 8 weeks

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.8 percent higher on Friday, with broad-based gains across all sectors following an upbeat U.S. jobs report and gains in key commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 40.01 points at 5,318.9 at the close of trade, after three straight sessions of losses. The benchmark dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The index lost 1.6 percent this week, after seven straight weekly gains.

After its worst start to a year in decades, the benchmark is now up 0.4 percent for 2016 so far.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.30 percent or 21.26 points to finish the session at 7,024.38. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)