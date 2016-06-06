FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares gain as miners, U.S. data cheer investors
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares gain as miners, U.S. data cheer investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares rose on Monday on the back of strong gains in mining stocks, after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs growth knocked the U.S. dollar and sent gold and metal prices higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 41.5 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,360.4 at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 21.3 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish the session at 7,024.38. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.