Australia shares fall 0.9 pct, post second straight weekly loss

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.92 percent on Friday, reflecting broad-based losses across all sectors and tracking a selloff across global equities on heightened risk aversion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 49.34 points at 5,312.6 at the close of trade, its biggest daily percentage drop since June 1. The benchmark slipped 0.12 percent this week, its second consecutive weekly loss.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady at 6,971.78.