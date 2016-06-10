FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall 0.9 pct, post second straight weekly loss
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

Australia shares fall 0.9 pct, post second straight weekly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.92 percent on Friday, reflecting broad-based losses across all sectors and tracking a selloff across global equities on heightened risk aversion.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 49.34 points at 5,312.6 at the close of trade, its biggest daily percentage drop since June 1. The benchmark slipped 0.12 percent this week, its second consecutive weekly loss.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady at 6,971.78.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.