FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia, NZ shares slump on Fed, Brexit worries
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares slump on Fed, Brexit worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped more than two percent on Tuesday, the biggest single-day drop in four months, tracking declines offshore on worries about U.S. growth and Britain potentially pulling out of the European Union.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 109.29 points to 5203.30 at the close of trade. The benchmark sled to its lowest point in more than one month, closing down 2.06 percent from Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.29 percent or 89.32 points to finish the session at 6834.95, its lowest since May 5. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.