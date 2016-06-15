Australia shares sink to 2-month lows, NZ boosted by dairy

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped to a two-month low on Wednesday, hit by tumbling commodity prices and Brexit concerns, but New Zealand stocks gained on the back of strong earnings from a dairy producer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.94 percent or 49.06 points to 5154.20 at the close of trade. The benchmark hit its lowest point since April 19, adding to losses incurred on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.51 percent or 34.61 points to finish the session at 6869.56 with A2 milk leading gains, rising 12.74 percent after the dairy company revised upwards its full-year 2016 forecasts. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)