a year ago
Australia shares rise on optimism Britain to stay in EU; NZ stocks fall
June 21, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia shares rise on optimism Britain to stay in EU; NZ stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly optimistic the United Kingdom will vote to stay in the European Union.

However, shares in New Zealand fell.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,274.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark has risen for each of the past three sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 30.1 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish the session at 6,839.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

