FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia, NZ shares drop sharply on Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares drop sharply on Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares plunged more than 3 percent and New Zealand stocks slumped more than 2 percent on Friday, as voters in Britain took the historic decision to pull out of the European Union, roiling global markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.17 percent, or 167.484 points, to end the session at 5,113.20. It was the benchmark's biggest single-day fall since September 2015 and wiped A$50 billion ($36.82 billion) off the exchange.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 2.25 percent, or 153.57 points, to finish the session at 6,667.78. ($1 = 1.3580 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.