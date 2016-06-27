Australia, NZ shares steady but Brexit aftershock dampens sentiment

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled to stabilise on Monday as Britain’s shock vote to exit the European Union continued to reverberate across global markets, with the financial sector suffering the most.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.47 percent at the close of trade, following a 3 percent drop on Friday. The benchmark was 24.02 points firmer at 5,137.20.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also managed modest gains of 0.29 percent or 19.15 points to finish the session at 6,686.93. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)