FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares steady but Brexit aftershock dampens sentiment
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares steady but Brexit aftershock dampens sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled to stabilise on Monday as Britain’s shock vote to exit the European Union continued to reverberate across global markets, with the financial sector suffering the most.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.47 percent at the close of trade, following a 3 percent drop on Friday. The benchmark was 24.02 points firmer at 5,137.20.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also managed modest gains of 0.29 percent or 19.15 points to finish the session at 6,686.93. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.