Australia shares down as Brexit jitters dim mood

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares continued their slide on Tuesday as Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union continued to cause turmoil in global markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.66 percent, or 33.93 points, to 5103.30 at the close of trading. The benchmark had edged up 0.47 percent on Monday, but it is down 4.5 percent since Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly on Tuesday, picking up 0.44 percent or 29.65 points to finish the session at 6716.58. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Richard Borsuk)