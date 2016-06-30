FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares end higher, join global rally after Brexit shock
June 30, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares end higher, join global rally after Brexit shock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.77 percent on Thursday and New Zealand stocks gained 1.37 percent, recovering in part from sharp falls that followed the UK's Brexit vote.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 91 points to 5,233.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark has now recouped two thirds of its 274.4 point fall in the wake of the vote, as markets around the world regain some of their losses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.37 percent, or 93.32 points, to finish the session at 6897.53. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
