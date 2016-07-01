Australian and New Zealand shares rise, erase Brexit vote falls

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares rallied for a third straight session on Friday, with the NZ market recovering all of its Brexit shock fall and the Australian bourse recouping most of its losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 5,256.6, a one-week high.

For the week, the Australian benchmark gained 2.6 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.42 percent or 28.7 points to finish the session at 6926.23. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)