Election clarity and firmer Wall St lift Australian shares

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 2 percent, or 106.6 points higher on Monday, helped by a clear winner in the national election and a firmer lead from U.S. markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2 percent, or 106.6 points higher at 5,337.1 at the close of trade.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has begun the hard work of uniting a divided parliament after claiming a tight victory in Australia's cliffhanger election.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.9 percent, or 62.35 points higher, to finish the session at 7,062.45. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)