July 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Australia shares up for 5th straight day on stimulus hopes, NZ eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, aided by banking and resources stocks and by hopes of economic stimulus in some major countries, while New Zealand stocks backtracked from the previous day's record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 35.3 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,388.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark has added nearly 4 percent in five days.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 15.1 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish the session at 7,064.3. The index closed at its highest level a day earlier. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
