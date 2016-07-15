FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher after hitting near one-year high
July 15, 2016

Australia shares close higher after hitting near one-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a seventh consecutive session on Friday to their highest in nearly a year, on expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates again soon.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.3 percent at 5,452.7, near the session high of 5,452.7 - the highest since August 12.

The benchmark gained nearly 4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 1 percent to finish the session at 7,098.3 - having hit a all-time high.

