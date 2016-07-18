FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares edge up despite weak miners, overseas concerns
July 18, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia shares edge up despite weak miners, overseas concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Monday despite a weaker resources sector and concerns that events in France and Turkey would weigh on equities markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 percent, or 28.9 points, higher 5,458.5.

Australia's Small Ordinaries index posted its ninth straight positive session, driven by investors seeking opportunities away from underperforming large financial stocks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.47 percent, or 33 points, higher at 7,105.95. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

