a year ago
Australia shares test year high, NZ at record close on rate cut views
July 21, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Australia shares test year high, NZ at record close on rate cut views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed to a near one-year high and New Zealand stocks struck a record close on Thursday, amid growing expectations of further monetary easing this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 23.7 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 5,512.4, its highest since Aug. 6, 2015. The benchmark has risen for 10 of the past 11 sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 41.4 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish the session at 7,214.1, its third straight day of closing at an all-time high. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
