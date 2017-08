(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand share markets barely moved on Tuesday, initially tracking commodity prices and global markets lower earlier in the day before rebounding to close up slightly.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.07 percent, or 3.94 points, to end at 5537.50.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased off slightly by 0.9 percent, or 6.92 points, to finish the session at 7310.39. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)