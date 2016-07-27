FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares end near 1-year high on rate cut hopes, NZ declines
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end near 1-year high on rate cut hopes, NZ declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to their highest level in nearly a year on Wednesday as gains in commodity prices lifted resources stocks and soft inflation data boosted hopes of an interest rate cut, while New Zealand shares slipped.

The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged up 2.2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,539.7 at the close of trade, its highest finish since Aug. 6, 2015.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 8.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 7,301.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.