FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares end higher led by financials, miners; NZ down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Australia shares end higher led by financials, miners; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, backed by financials and mining shares which were buoyed by higher commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index snapped four sessions of losses to close up 0.4 percent, or 22.12 points, at 5,410.8.

Gold miners, aided by higher gold prices, were the top gainers in the materials sector, with Newcrest Mining Ltd and St Barbara Resources Ltd closing about 3 percent higher.

The 'Big Four' Australian banks rose in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent. Investment manager Challenger Ltd rose 6.2 percent to finish as the second-best performer on the index.

Possible merger talks between Australian gambling companies Tatts Group Limited and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, to create a A$9.34 billion($7.08 billion) industry giant kept market sentiment afloat.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 1.3 percent, or 93.28 points, to 6,973.09, its lowest since July 6, led by utilities, healthcare and consumer cyclicals.

Retirement village operator Summerset Group Holdings Ltd was the top percentage loser, falling 3.7 percent to its lowest in two months, followed by Genesis Energy Ltd . which shed 3.4 percent. ($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.