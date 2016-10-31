FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares end higher led by basic materials; NZ up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Australia shares end higher led by basic materials; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished higher on Monday after a subdued start, as higher commodity prices supported basic materials stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6 percent, or 33.89 points, at 5,317.73 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday and has lost 2.2 percent this month.

Australian stocks had started soft after Wall Street weakened on Friday in response to news that the Federal Bureau of Investigation would review additional emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server while secretary of state.

Gold stocks drove the gains in the basic materials sector as the yellow metal held steady on Friday's gains amid a firm dollar.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and OZ Minerals Ltd added 5.3 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

Iron ore prices too extended their winning streak, up for a sixth straight session on Monday.

Mining giants Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd were 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent higher respectively.

Orocobre Ltd saw its biggest intraday percentage gain in seven years, ending 20.4 percent higher, after Deutsche Bank in a note said the lithium miner's December quarter guidance for its Olaroz mine was achievable.

Financials, the biggest sector on the index, added 0.6 percent.

Real estate investment trusts Investa Office Fund and DEXUS Property Group were the sector's biggest gainers, each adding over 2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rebounded from earlier losses, gaining 0.3 percent, or 17.38 points, finishing the session at 6,960.68.

Telecom stocks and financials led the gains, with Spark New Zealand and Westpac Banking Corp, among the biggest gainers, up 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.